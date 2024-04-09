Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,915 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

