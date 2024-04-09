Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.93

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 119233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,672,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,444,000 after buying an additional 432,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after buying an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,476,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,089,000 after buying an additional 2,698,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,054,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 701,412 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

