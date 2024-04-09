Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.48. 4,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

