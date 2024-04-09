Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.53 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $16.29 or 0.00023658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.53 billion and $166.39 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00068506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,299,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,278,271 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.