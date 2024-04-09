International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $21.38 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in International Game Technology by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

