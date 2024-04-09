International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.53

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 37852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.94.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares in the company, valued at $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 640,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 74,668 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

