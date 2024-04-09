Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.67% of Inspire International ETF worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA WWJD opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Inspire International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $213.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

