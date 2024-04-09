Insider Buying: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CTO Purchases 38,480 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CTO Avital Pardo acquired 38,480 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $398,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,433.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

