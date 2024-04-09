Insider Buying: EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Buys 2,895 Shares of Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet acquired 2,895 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,284.60 ($5,422.86).

On Tuesday, February 13th, David Robert Pirouet purchased 4,615 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £160 ($202.51) per share, for a total transaction of £738,400 ($934,565.24).

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.92) on Tuesday. EPE Special Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 143.17 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 183 ($2.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.48. The firm has a market cap of £45.42 million, a P/E ratio of 410.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

