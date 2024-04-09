Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Major Shareholder Purchases 12,299 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $207,238.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,644,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,411,981.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BRT Apartments Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 21,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $328.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.69.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
