Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases 26 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr purchased 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($191.52).

BAG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 574 ($7.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 518.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £643.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 446 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 591.75 ($7.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is 4,411.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.61) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

