Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $930,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 158.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

