InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 2,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on InnovAge

InnovAge Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in InnovAge by 690.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in InnovAge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in InnovAge by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.