InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INMD

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.16. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.