InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.20

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 1350571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

InMode Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in InMode by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,967 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

