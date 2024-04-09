Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317,469 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.74% of IQVIA worth $309,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded up $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.33. 548,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

