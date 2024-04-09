Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $529.80 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $529,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TEL traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.87. 1,541,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,475. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

