Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $332.24 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,551 shares during the quarter. Watts Water Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 4.79% of Watts Water Technologies worth $332,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.40. 59,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

