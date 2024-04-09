Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $328.70 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,364,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,639 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $328,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,595,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.40. 873,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.

A has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

