Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $250.41 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,342,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,071 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $250,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Motco raised its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,129. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

