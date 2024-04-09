Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.89% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $233,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $32.33 on Tuesday, reaching $1,336.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,261.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,162.53. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.