Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 84,502 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for about 1.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.90% of IDEX worth $475,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IDEX by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in IDEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,431 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX's revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

