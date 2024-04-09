Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 58,279 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.7% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.31% of Applied Materials worth $421,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.41. 3,659,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,062. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a 200-day moving average of $165.77. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

