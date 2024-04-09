Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunic
Immunic Stock Up 0.8 %
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,143.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immunic
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.