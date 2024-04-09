Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Immunic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunic

Immunic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,143.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.