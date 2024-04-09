IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.10 and last traded at $130.10. 23,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 96,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.97.
IES Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth about $10,239,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter worth $5,433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IES by 4,466.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth about $4,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
