IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

IEX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.76. 56,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

