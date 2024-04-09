ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. ICON has a market capitalization of $319.00 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 988,720,257 coins and its circulating supply is 988,720,270 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

