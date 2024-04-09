ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.69

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 604142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
