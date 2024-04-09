i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at CIBC

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 251.24% from the stock’s previous close.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX remained flat at $1.21 on Tuesday. 4,912,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.47. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.71.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in i-80 Gold by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

