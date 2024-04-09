Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,084,724 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Huntsman worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 226,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

