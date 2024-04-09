Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 398 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 2.0% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

