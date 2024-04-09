Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 1,285 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $6,317,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. 8,114,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,021,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

