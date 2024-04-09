Hudson Canyon Capital Management Sells 1,165 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,213 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 1.7% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.63. 528,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,616. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.48.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

