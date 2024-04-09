Hudson Canyon Capital Management Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after buying an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,227,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,545,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,628,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,046,000 after buying an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

AMT traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $190.42. The company had a trading volume of 301,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,407. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

Read Our Latest Report on American Tower

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.