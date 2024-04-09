Hudson Canyon Capital Management Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.82. 330,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

