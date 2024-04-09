Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$12.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.