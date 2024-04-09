HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $642.36.

HUBS stock opened at $670.57 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $394.26 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

