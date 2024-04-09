Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,329. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day moving average is $116.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

