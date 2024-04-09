Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $172.86 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.63 or 0.00016823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $172.86 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00068158 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,865,644 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.