Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the nine analysts that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Holley news, Director Graham Clempson purchased 59,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $246,937.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,897.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Holley in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.52. Holley has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Inc. operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

