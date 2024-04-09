HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DINO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.45.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

