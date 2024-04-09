Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.17

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.17 and last traded at C$19.06, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.87.

HRX has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.29.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0745934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

