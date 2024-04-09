Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.38 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00006081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.38 million and $55,941.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00014562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,059.33 or 1.00001673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00010956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00133690 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.28036328 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $45,323.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

