Hemington Wealth Management Takes $239,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $35,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

