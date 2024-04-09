Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 6.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after buying an additional 225,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

