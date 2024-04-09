Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,703 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $98,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.67. 1,024,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.14 and a 200 day moving average of $216.63. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

