Hemington Wealth Management Makes New $205,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,613. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

