Hemington Wealth Management Invests $784,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,406 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 990,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,004 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 626,967 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

