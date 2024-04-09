Hemington Wealth Management Invests $26,000 in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUNR. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 1,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 2,513,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,779. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

