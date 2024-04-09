Hemington Wealth Management Has $919,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,037. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

